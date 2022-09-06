Element Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,748,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,748 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $28,162,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,812,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 971,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 163,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,021,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 132.81%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

