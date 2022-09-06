Element Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,000,000 Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,000. Gores Holdings IX makes up about 5.0% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GHIXU. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $15,075,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth $505,000.

Gores Holdings IX Trading Up 1.2 %

GHIXU stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,214. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Featured Articles

