Element Capital Management LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,905. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $79.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

