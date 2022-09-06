Element Capital Management LLC Invests $3.63 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.8% of Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.53. 42,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,747. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $313.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.70.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.