Element Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NextEra Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.68. 248,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,083. The firm has a market cap of $172.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

