Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,056 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $13,914,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE MSCI traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $454.25. 6,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,326. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.54. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $679.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.25.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.