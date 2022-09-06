Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,602 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,414. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.70 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.94.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

