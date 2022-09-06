Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,943 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.1% of Element Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 310.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,706. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total transaction of $198,492.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,374,230 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

