Element Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 64,795 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 64,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,348,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 2.7% of Element Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.89. 126,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.68. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.76%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

