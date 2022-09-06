Element Capital Management LLC Takes $940,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in American Tower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 72,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,437,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in American Tower by 45.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in American Tower by 185.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its stake in American Tower by 1.0% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,019,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,169,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.71. 14,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.31. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

