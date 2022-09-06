Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 37,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,224,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 272,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 777,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,582,000 after buying an additional 464,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.38.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total transaction of $69,726,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock valued at $242,744,201 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $308.65. 68,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,104. The stock has a market cap of $293.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $335.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.78 and its 200 day moving average is $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

