Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Gap Up to $7.24

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $7.58. Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 137,635 shares.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Energy Fuels ( NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU Get Rating ) (TSE:EFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 48.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 269,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,579.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,287,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 28.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,239,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,087,000 after buying an additional 1,389,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,916,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,636 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,644,000. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

