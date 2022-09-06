EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Position Lowered by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore decreased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EPR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EPR Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in EPR Properties by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

EPR Properties Price Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $41.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,175. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

