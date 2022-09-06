Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,577,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,716 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.95% of Equity Residential worth $321,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after buying an additional 1,445,519 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2,070.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 886,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,219,000 after buying an additional 845,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equity Residential Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on EQR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Equity Residential stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.70. 17,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.82. Equity Residential has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

