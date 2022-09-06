Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Shares Up 8.3%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.57. 3,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 482,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Erasca by 28.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 96,643 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Erasca by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 63,211 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Erasca by 96.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 44,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Erasca during the second quarter worth $129,000. 63.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

