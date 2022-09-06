ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $38.71

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.71 and last traded at $38.94, with a volume of 2389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $661.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESAB Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.