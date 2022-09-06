ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.12-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.72. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,945. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.