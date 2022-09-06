Ethernity Chain (ERN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.07 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and approximately $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

