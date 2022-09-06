Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CUYTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from €45.00 ($45.92) to €29.00 ($29.59) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.59) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CUYTY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.66. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41.

About Etn. Fr. Colruyt

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

