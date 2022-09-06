Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $85.48

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $85.48 and last traded at $86.70, with a volume of 3097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.
Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Euronet Worldwide Company Profile
Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.
Further Reading
