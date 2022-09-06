Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 2848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Eventbrite Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eventbrite

Eventbrite Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $454,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,771,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,209,000 after buying an additional 65,647 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 567,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,384,000 after buying an additional 298,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

