Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 2848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
EB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $676.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.
Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.
