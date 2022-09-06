Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EVK opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.11 and a beta of -0.38. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

