Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stake Increased by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,547 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Evolent Health worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,982,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after acquiring an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 994,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 133,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVH traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,902. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.03 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $319.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $1,860,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 752,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,998,069.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.22.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

