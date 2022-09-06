ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. ExlService has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Activity at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $370,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,878.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.