extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $37,918.92 and approximately $644.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, extraDNA has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,871.58 or 1.00288626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00063694 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00230031 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00148767 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00241298 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00057662 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00063397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004142 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

extraDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.