Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.9 %

FAST opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,736 shares of company stock worth $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,565,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,254,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,517,000 after buying an additional 1,746,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,964,000 after buying an additional 342,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,002,000 after buying an additional 297,846 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after buying an additional 681,328 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

