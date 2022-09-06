FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $6.15 on Exchanges

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market cap of $24.29 million and $4.80 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00032553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00029772 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00042515 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00081565 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000084 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000170 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars.

