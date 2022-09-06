FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.93 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.79 or 0.00033678 BTC on exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $26.83 million and $2.93 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00031154 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00083961 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00041434 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002510 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,907 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Medium”

