FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.33. FedNat has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FedNat by 17.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 691,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,209 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in FedNat by 50.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 22,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

