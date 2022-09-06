Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.50.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Desjardins lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities lowered shares of Fiera Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$740,032.

Fiera Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

TSE:FSZ opened at C$9.06 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.84 and a 1-year high of C$11.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$9.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.76. The firm has a market cap of C$929.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.00%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.