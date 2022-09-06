Financial Survey: Ryan Specialty (RYAN) versus Its Competitors

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Ryan Specialty to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ryan Specialty and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty 0 2 2 0 2.50 Ryan Specialty Competitors 138 895 1127 27 2.48

Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus price target of $43.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.63%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 43.30%. Given Ryan Specialty’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty $1.43 billion $65.87 million 197.52 Ryan Specialty Competitors $9.40 billion $800.15 million 32.59

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ryan Specialty’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty. Ryan Specialty is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.3% of Ryan Specialty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty 5.30% 52.62% 5.91% Ryan Specialty Competitors 3.48% 18.34% 2.67%

Volatility and Risk

Ryan Specialty has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryan Specialty’s rivals have a beta of 1.01, suggesting that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ryan Specialty rivals beat Ryan Specialty on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

