First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,872 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,137 shares during the quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Hawaiian worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of FHB stock opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

