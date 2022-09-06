First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,849 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.22% of First Republic Bank worth $64,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $90,864,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after acquiring an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 359,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FRC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

First Republic Bank stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $147.47. 4,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,023. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.62 and a 200 day moving average of $156.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

