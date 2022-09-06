First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 218.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. LGI Homes accounts for approximately 2.6% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.32% of LGI Homes worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

LGI Homes Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $165.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.