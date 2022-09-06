First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,043 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 2.85% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $22,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BUFR. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.16. 6,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,578. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $24.14.

