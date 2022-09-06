First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Down 0.6%

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.48. 7,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 138,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXG. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

