ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FORG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ForgeRock from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FORG opened at $17.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.18 million. ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ForgeRock by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 485,378 shares during the period. 33.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ForgeRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.