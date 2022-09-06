Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Gap Up to $63.80

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.80, but opened at $66.22. Formula One Group shares last traded at $63.39, with a volume of 957 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.44.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $123,976 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after acquiring an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Formula One Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

