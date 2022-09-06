Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.15

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 1685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

