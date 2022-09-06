Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.15

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.15 and last traded at $41.64, with a volume of 1685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.27.

Insider Activity

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

