Fuse Network (FUSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $376,307.00

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $376,307.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00822220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015128 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.