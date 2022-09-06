Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Down 6.6%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.69 and last traded at $45.70. Approximately 14,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,163,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Futu Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

