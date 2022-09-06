G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Shares Gap Down to $14.99

Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $14.35. G1 Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 7,806 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

G1 Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at G1 Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $1,011,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 96,576 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 99,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 406.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

