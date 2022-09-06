GeyserCoin Price Tops $0.0064 on Top Exchanges (GSR)

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 137.9% against the U.S. dollar. GeyserCoin has a total market capitalization of $10,944.38 and $1.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00029752 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00042353 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00083318 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,710,629 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.