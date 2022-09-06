GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98.
GigaMedia Company Profile
