GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.24. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

