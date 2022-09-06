Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Holdings Cut by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.24% of Gladstone Land worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 37,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Land by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $21.23 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a $0.0456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -196.42%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

