Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Shares of CO opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.16. Global Cord Blood has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.15.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 5th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.
About Global Cord Blood
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
