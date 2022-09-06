GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.59-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,194. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,042.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,316,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,093 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 15.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 162.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 130,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

