Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 54,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,052,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.
The company has a market cap of $711.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.
GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.
