Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 54,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,052,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays downgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $711.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 207,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 925.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 301,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 272,388 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 185.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 129,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 148.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 38,572 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

