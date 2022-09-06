Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.69.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
