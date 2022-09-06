Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Good Times Restaurants from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of GTIM stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.77. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $5.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Covalent Partners LLC acquired a new position in Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Covalent Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Further Reading

