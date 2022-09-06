Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Shares Sold by Element Capital Management LLC

Element Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Element Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII during the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Get Gores Holdings VIII alerts:

Gores Holdings VIII Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIIXU traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $10.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIIXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.